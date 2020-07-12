Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports highest case increase yet

Updates for Saturday, July 11 will be posted below:

4:45 p.m.: 56 cases reported in Boone County

The Boone County Health Department reported 726 cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 56 from Friday's total of 670.

This is the highest increase in daily cases so far.

July 8th saw the second highest increase with 52.

1:15 p.m.: 472 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27,133 cases in Missouri Saturday afternoon.

According to the website, there are 472 new cases reported in the state from Friday's totals of 26,661 cases in the state.

There are now 1,069 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, five more than reported from the department on Friday afternoon.

12:00 p.m.: One new positive case in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department reported that there is one new active case in the county on Friday afternoon.

According to a post from the City of Fulton Missouri -Municipal Government Facebook Page, the health department had one additional case to report, bringint te total for the county to 61 total cases.

Of the 61 cases, 42 are recovered and18 are active. One death has been related to the virus.

The post encouraged people to stay safe, maintain social distancing in public, and wash hands frequently.