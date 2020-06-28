Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases no longer "active" in Boone County

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Saturday, June 27 will be posted below:

4:45 p.m.: Three people no longer "active" in Boone County

There are still 342 confirmed total of COVID-19, according to the City of Columbia's website. However, there are now 94 active cases. This is three less active cases than Friday.

246 people have been released from isolation, according to the report.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 5.6% of people tested positive

COVID-19 update for June 27: 5.6% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.8% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 20,261 positive patients. 996 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



To learn more, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) June 27, 2020

12:30 p.m.: 347 new cases in Missouri



Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an increase of over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, DHSS has confirmed 20,261 cases of the virus in the state.

Six more people have died related to the virus.