COLUMBIA - Saturday is the last day the City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will hold a contactless drive-thru event for residents to redeem their vouchers for the new City-issued trash bags.
The event began on Jan. 20 and ended Saturday at 4 p.m.
Beginning Feb.1, all trash bags placed curbside for residential trash will have to be in a city-issued bag with the City of Columbia logo.
While today was the last day to attend the drive-through event, vouchers were mailed to residential customers on Monday, Jan. 11. If a voucher was expected and not received, the City Utilities Department says to contact WasteZero, Inc. (1-800-866-3954).
"If they call the city number and let them know, we can get them in touch with WasteZero, we can look up their address and if they are allowed vouchers, we can call WasteZero and give them that information," Recovery Superintendent for the City of Columbia, Nicholas Paul said.
According to the City of Columbia, new residents should automatically receive a voucher within two weeks of signing up for utility service.