Saturday Morning Fire Damages Columbia Duplex

COLUMBIA - A residential structure fire burned a duplex at 4512 Orchard Lane in Columbia Saturday morning. The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:39 a.m.

Columbia firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home when they arrived at 10:42 a.m. The structure was under control in 13 minutes. Columbia firefighters then spent time removing damaged property

Two adults were home at the time of the fire and made it out safely. No one was injured. Columbia Fire Investigator Lieutenant Shawn McCollom estimates damages at $150,000. The investigation into the cause is on-going.