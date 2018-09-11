Saturday Night High School Basketball

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Saturday night High School Basketball scores from around the mid- Missouri area.

High School Boys Basketball:

Hickman 73 vs Kickapoo 68

Mexico 52 vs Normandy 60

Salisbury 70 vs West Platte 46

High School Girl's Basketball

Rock Bridge 50 vs Nixa 22

New Haven 45 vs Crane 55