Saturday Night Local Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are your local scores from around Mid-Missouri for Saturday, June 1st.

Girls High School Soccer

Class 2A: Helias Catholic 0 - St. Dominic 2

St. Dominic with the win made it back to back state titles. They finished the season with an undefeated record of 26-0-1. Helias Catholic finishes the season with a record of 17-9.

Boys High School Baseball

Class 4A: Boonville 3 - Oak Grove 4

Boonville will next take on Logan-Rogersville in the 3rd place game.