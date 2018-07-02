Saturday night shooting ruled murder-suicide

MOBERLY - Authorities are calling a shooting that left two dead Saturday night a murder-suicide.

The Moberly Police Department responded to shots fired in the 600 block of South Ault Street just after 9:00 p.m.

According to a release, Joan Marie Householder, 49, was found dead near the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers then found Norman G. Householder, 60, dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

The report said a witness saw Norman Householder come to the house and wave a rifle at the witness and Joan Householder. Police said there was an argument and Norman Householder shot Joan Householder at close range in the back.

Joe Juranek is Joan Householder's brother and said his niece witnessed the shooting. Juranek said his niece saw Norman Householder aim the gun at Joan Householder and say, "I'm going to kill you." Juranek said the niece witnessed Joan Householder respond, "If you're gonna to shoot me, you're gonna have to shoot me in the back."

Juranek said at that point Joan Householder turned around to walk away and Norman Householder shot her in the back.

The police report said Norman Householder then shot at the witness, but missed. After Joan Householder was shot, Juranek said his niece ran to a house across the street.

Howard Lewis said the witness came to his house banging on the door.

"I took her in and I was trying to find out what was wrong," Lewis said. "She came to my door and said that her mother had been shot, and so I took her in and was trying to comfort her."

Afterward, police said Norman Householder went into his wife's house and took his own life.

Juranek said his niece is seven months pregnant and went to the hospital to be checked out. He said the baby is fine and the family went to thank Lewis for comforting Juranek's niece.

One neighbor said Joan Householder was a sweet lady and could be friends with anyone. She said it's sad to see something bad happen and was surprised it happened on her street.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, the Randolph County Sheriff, Moberly Fire Department and the Randolph County Ambulance also helped out at the scene.