Saturday's Rainouts
The following games have been suspended due to inclement weather:
Westminster College's three-game baseball series has been postponed. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow and the third game will be rescheduled.
Westminster's softball doubleheader and men's soccer spring scrimmages have been cancelled and have not been rescheduled at this time.
Columbia College's softball doubleheader against Benedictine University at Springfield has been postponed. The games have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 17 at 2 p.m.
