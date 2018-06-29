Saudi Remains Behind Bars after $2M Bond Posted

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge is refusing to let a Saudi national bond out of jail despite agreement by attorneys on both sides that the judge's refusal violates the state constitution.

Ziyad Abid is accused of hiring his roommate in September to kill Blaine Whitworth, a popular bar owner in Warrensburg.

A judge initially denied bond for the then-University of Central Missouri student because she feared he might flee. She later set bond at $2 million after determining the Missouri Constitution requires bond be set in all but capital murder cases.

Judge Michael Wagner then took over, and in April refused to free Abid after the Saudi government posted the $2 million.

Abid's attorneys are asking a state appeals court to toss Wagner from the case. Wagner has until Monday to respond.