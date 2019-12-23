SC investigators find that weather caused church fire

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say weather caused the fire that destroyed a predominantly black church in South Carolina.

A statement from the State Law Enforcement Division released Thursday says investigators found no evidence of criminal intent at the fire at Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greeleyville, and they declared the investigation complete

SLED says its conclusion on the cause of the fire was based on an examination of the scene, analysis of debris, witness statements and a lightning strike report.

A federal official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press earlier this week that arson was not involved in the fire at Mount Zion.

It's the same church that was targeted by the Ku Klux Klan and set on fire 20 years ago.