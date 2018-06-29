Scalia: Leave Moral Decisions to Voters

AP-MO--Scalia Speech,0095 Justice Scalia says Supreme Court should take back seat to voters ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia says judges shouldn't make society's most important moral decisions, such as legalizing abortion. Scalia made his comments in St. Louis today during a luncheon for the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. Scalia criticized Supreme Court justices for being activists when it comes to interpreting the constitution. Scalia said moral decisions like legalizing abortion should be left to voters and the leaders they elect. Earlier in the day, Scalia attended a Law Day Mass celebrated by Archbishop Raymond Burke at the Basilica of St. Louis. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-03-06 1731EDT