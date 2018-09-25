Scam Targeting Senior Citizens

BOONE COUNTY- Complaints are coming in about a scam targeting senior citizens, said the Columbia Police Department. A news release from the department claims a person is calling asking for personal information claiming to be a Medicare or Social Security Administration representative. The department said the caller seeks social security numbers, dates of birth, bank routing numbers and other personal information.

The department offers five tips to avoid scams:

1) Never send out money or give out personal information to unfamiliar numbers , companies, or persons.

2) If you call back the number and the message doesn't state the name of the company, this is a scam

3) Get caller ID

4) Hang up the phone on people asking for personal information

5) If it doesn't feel right then something isn't right