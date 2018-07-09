Scam Warning

A local e-mail scam has law enforcement on high alert. T his time, however,a close link to the law caught it early.

Early this morning a Columbia police officer got an e-mail asking for his bank account's PIN number. R ight away he knew something was wrong. The officer reported the e-mail to the department, w hich reminds the public to beware before handing out information.

You can easily withdraw money from your local ATM, but falling victim to an e-mail scam could allow someone else to withdraw your money just as easily. Some Missouri Credit Union account holders got an e-mail telling them to disclose individual banking information. The problem is, officials didn't send out the e-mail.

"The banks do not go out and solicit the information over the phone, or over e-mails. They already have all of your information. So, their not gonna ask you to verify that information that way," said Sgt. John White, Columbia Police Department.

Although Missouri Credit Union wouldn't speak with us on camera, they did release information saying that the fraudulent email was sent from a mizzoucu.com address. The email said that you had to go another link, enter in personal information, otherwise you could be subject to account fraud. The web link asked for the account holder's b ank card number, t heir card's expiration date, an d their ATM PIN number.

Anyone who entered their information on the web link should contact their bank and the local police department. Anyone with information about the origin of the e-mail should call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.