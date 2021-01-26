COLUMBIA — Someone impersonating a Columbia police officer scammed Fretboard Coffee out of all the store's cash on hand, including money from the safe.
"This is a time where a lot of service businesses, food and beverage businesses, bars, restaurants, musical venues — are just getting by," said coffee shop owner David Elman. "Many places are just barely hanging on so it couldn't have come at a worse time."
The scammer called an employee from the coffee shop and said the store is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department for counterfeit money.
Elman said the suspect instructed the employee to take all of the cash in the store, put it on store-bought gift cards and share the gift card numbers over the phone.
"They feel horrible and devastated and they're very upset. I think even in the process they felt like something is kinda off here. I think that they're just kicking themselves like if I had just called the other manager," Elman said.
CPD's Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts sent a statement to KOMU regarding the incident.
"Columbia Police will never ask for personal or financial information from any person or business on the phone. Scammers are able to “spoof” official phone numbers which means that the receiver believes that it is a valid call. Neither Columbia Police nor any other law enforcement agency will ever contact anyone to request payment for something over the phone under any circumstances."
The owner wouldn't specify how much the scammer stole, but he confirmed none of the money is traceable.
As word spread, people from the community showed up to the store on Tuesday to lend extra support.
"We read the article this morning about what happened to them and I just think that's unconscionable. We support local businesses anyway, they're on the margin during all these times so we wanted to come down and support them and tell them that," former Columbia Police Reserve Director Jim Baker said.
Elman said the shop made triple the sales of what they usually would.
"I'm really, really taken aback at how supportive people have been. I'm touched, truly," he said.