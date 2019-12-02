Scammers Pass Bad Traveler's Check

On April 1 a woman used a $500 travelers check to buy gift cards and get back $250 in cash at Colton's Steakhouse on Missouri Boulevard.

"It's very frustrating. We try to run a good business, we try to work hard. And when somebody tries to take the easy way out and come and do this, it's just very frustrating," said Phil Hutchcraft of Colton's Steakhouse. "We questioned it, we checked it over, looked over it real good, everything looked good and we went ahead and sold her the gift cards. Found out later that it turned out to be a counterfeit."

A man came back the following week trying to use the same stolen gift cards purchased by the woman with the fake travelers check. In a rush, managers called the police, but the man fled. Lead detective Robert Bucklew says there are many ways to detect a fake check.

"There are two water marks on American Express travelers checks to my understanding. One will rub off with a slight amount of moisture and the other one will not," said Bucklew.

The counterfeit checks used in this scam were made on a computer.

"As computer technology progresses and printers get better, it's just another tool for a thief," Bucklew said.

Jefferson City Police are still looking for the two suspects involved in this check scam. A reward of $250 is being offered to any information that leads to the arrest of the two thieves.