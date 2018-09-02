Scammers Pose as Cole County Health Department

JEFFERSON CITY - Scammers posed as the Cole County Health Department are contacting businesses about advertisement space and t-shirts.

According to a press release from the Cole County Health Department, businesses have reported a person or persons posing as the department selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts and advertising space in the newsletter for $195.00. An investigation revealed that this business had asked the health department apbout a month ago to provide free t-shirts. The company was soliciting funding from area businesses to provide the t-shirts. The company has said they will cease selling the t-shirts.

As a reminder, the health department does not sell t-shirts or other items, and they do not publish a newsletter. They ask people to be careful when giving out personal or business financial information.