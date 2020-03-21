Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens

BOONVILLE - Contact information publicly available on the city of Boonville's website is being used by scammers, according to a Boonville Police Facebook post.

Scammers are sending text messages saying that Mayor Ned Beach wants people to purchase gift cards. The post included an example of what the messages look like:

"Hello M.L, I need you to help me purchase some gift cards at the store for secret surprise gifts for some of the council members and staff today, let me know if you can do that right away and also let you know the denominations because there is a sharp deadline for this request."

The messages are being sent from a number that doesn't belong to the city's mayor.

The post also mentions that the scammers are also sending emails. The police encourage anyone who receives these messages to disregard them.