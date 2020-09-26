Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to fool victims

MISSOURI - There's a new phone scam making waves, and the FBI wants the public to be in the know.

In a press release, the FBI alerted the public to a scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI's real telephone number on the victim's caller ID.

In one such instance, a St. Louis County victim was scammed out of more than $100,000 by perpetrators posing as special agents from an FBI satellite office of the FBI Kansas City Division.

Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan of the FBI Kansas City Division said the scams are old, but have evolved with a new twist.

"Because there are endless versions of these scams, please remember this: The FBI will never ask/demand money for any reason. When someone asks for your money (especially through a wire transfer) or your personal or financial information, be suspicious and verify the legitimacy of the request."

The press release also stressed that potential victims should take the time to verify that they were contacted by a legitimate agency, organization or business, and that scammers will do everything, including threaten or create a sense of urgency, to keep you from ending the call.

Victims of a phone or online scam are encouraged to file an online complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, after immediately contacting their bank to recall any transactions you might have made.