Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers

KANSAS CITY - Some scammers are fraudulently using the U.S. Marshals' official phone numbers to trick people into sending money, the service said Thursday.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Missouri described the phone scam as "spoofing," which is when scammers use technology to alter the number that appears on the caller ID.

Scammers will often provide fake badge numbers, names of law enforcement officials and addresses to sound official. They will try to collect money by saying that the victim failed to report for jury duty or has a warrant out for his or her arrest.

The U.S. Marshals said scammers will tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a pre-paid debit card and reading the card number over the phone.

“The public should know that the U.S. Marshals will never ask for personal information such as a credit/debit or gift card number, or a bank routing number," said U.S. Marshal Mark James in the press release.

People who receive these calls are asked to report it to their local FBI office and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.