Scamming the Elderly

A bank camera caught the scam on videotape as the woman made three withdrawals from her account. Police say the men convinced her she was helping investigate a counterfeit money ring. She says the men came to her door, identified themselves as officers, drove her to the bank and asked her to withdraw money to see if it was fake. A month later, the woman's granddaughter noticed the money was missing. Investigators believe they know the men, who travel state to state, pulling similar scams. The two are wanted for robbery and impersonating police.