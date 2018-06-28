Scare Tactic Leads to Fatal Fire

SPRINGFIELD - A local woman is accused of setting a mattress on fire and sparking an apartment blaze that killed her roommate. Police said Gail Tinkham, 45, told them she set fire to the mattress on a porch to scare her sister, who lived in an adjoining apartment. Officers said Tinkham was upset because her sister drank Tinkham's rum. Tinkham's roommate, 46-year-old Steve Kickham, died in the Dec. 15 blaze. Tinkham was charged Thursday with first-degree arson. She's in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 bond.