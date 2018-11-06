Scavenger Hunt Comes to an End

COLUMBIA - Columbia Transit wrapped up its scavenger hunt Friday - a hunt that offers bus riders free bus passes.

The riders had the chance to win free passes if they found four hidden flyers across four different Columbia bus stations. Those winners received bus passes that last for four months.

Riders were also eligible to win if they took pictures with the flyers and posted them to Columbia Transit's Facebook "Fun and Ride" page. Facebookers could win free bus passes that last up to one month.

Columbia Transit planned the scavenger hunt to promote its new DoubleMaps App for smartphones. Representatives said they hope riders will begin using the new technology.

KOMU 8 will give more details as to how many people won once those details come out.