Schaefer Re-Elected to State Senate Seat

COLUMBIA - Republican Kurt Schaefer defeated Democrat Mary Still Tuesday night to win another term in his 19th District state senate seat. Schaefer won handily, gathering 47,009 votes to Still's 34,160. The win earns Schaefer another four years in the state senate.

"I think this is a really positive sign in this election cycle." Schaefer said. "If you go down and look at those ballots and you see a lot of people that maybe voted for one party and then, you know, voted for me, it shows that voters are well-informed and that they're paying attention and that they know who's doing what work."

Schaefer spent the evening with the Boone County Republicans at the Holiday Inn in Columbia with his family and supporters.