Scherzer moved to disabled list

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals put Max Scherzer on the disabled list on Monday, due to an injury in his right shoulder.

Scherzer missed time at the beginning of July due to inflammation behind the shoulder. The Nationals said he now has a strained muscle.

The three-time Cy Young winner is 9-5 in the 2019 season with a 2.14 earned run average.

Scherzer leads the National League with with 189 strikeouts.

The team will be able to take Scherzer off the disabled list beginning on August 5.