Scherzer No Longer Perfect

COLUMBIA- Former Tiger Max Scherzer finally saw his perfect season come to an end on Saturday. The Detroit Tigers lost to the Texas Rangers 7 to 1. This brought his season record to 13-1.

Scherzer appeared to be on track to get his 14th win of the season until the fourth inning. When he gave up a 2 run homerun to Mitch Moreland making it 3-0 Rangers. Scherzer's final line would be six innings pitched giving up four runs and eight hits.

Scherzer is still tied for the lead in wins in the Majors. Despite the lose he still had six strikeouts bringing his first half total to 152 K's. That is the second most strikeouts in the Majors.

That wraps up Scherzer's successful first half of the season. His next appearance will be in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. The Tigers will try to end the first half on a positive note as they take on the Rangers in Detroit at 12:08 pm on Sunday.