Scherzer Shines with Detroit Tigers

DETROIT, Mi. - Former Missouri star Max Scherzer continues his blazing start to the season.

Scherzer and the Detroit Tigers beat Boston on Saturday night with a score of 10-3. Scherzer improved to 11-0 with a 3.05 earned run average.

He is the first major league pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Roger Clemens in

1997.

Scherzer's next scheduled start is Friday night at Tampa Bay.