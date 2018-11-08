Scherzer Wins 6th Straight Game for Detroit

TORONTO - Former Missouri Tiger Max Scherzer won his sixth consecutive decision on Monday night as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5. Scherzer, who is now 6-0, has not lost in eight starts this season. His season-opening winning streak is the longest by a Tigers pitcher since Jeremy Bonderman won eight straight in 2007.

Scherzer allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, matching his shortest start of the year. He walked three and struck out five.