Schmitt announces settlements with Fiat Chrysler and Bosch

19 hours 56 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 11:05:00 AM CST January 16, 2019 in News
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney general Eric Schmitt announced a settlement with Fiat Chrysler and auto parts supplier Bosch over unlawful defeat devices.

The state of Missouri will receive approximately $3.1 million and 52 jurisdictions nationwide would receive than $171 million from Fiat Chrysler and Bosch, according to a statement released by Schmitt on Wednesday morning.

The settlement ends a two-year investigation by the attorney general. The investigation found that Fiat Chrysler adjusted the vehicles' software to hide the vehicles were emitting illegal levels of nitrogen oxides. This allowed Fiat Chrysler to cheat on emissions tests and falsely claim their “Eco-Diesel”-branded Jeep SUVs and Ram 1500 trucks were environmentally friendly and compliant with the law.

Bosch supplied and programmed the illegal emissions defeat devices that were used by Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler in their diesel vehicles. Bosch facilitated the implementation of the defeat device software in more than 600,000 Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen vehicles for more than a decade.

This settlement requires both Bosch and Fiat Chrysler, pay owners who take their vehicle to an authorized dealer for the repair approximately $3,000, according to the press release. Pay lessees and former owners can do so as well but will receive $990 in restitution.

The settlement also prohibits Fiat Chrysler from engaging in further deceptive or unfair practices and acts in connection with its consumers.

