Schnucks Credit & Debit Card Fraud Hits Mid-MO

COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced on Sunday that more than 2.4 million credit cards and debit cards may have been compromised over the past three months.

Schnucks released a list of the stores that are were possibly affected by this fraud, including the stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau. There are 79 stores on the list spanning across 4 states.

The St. Louis-based company said it first learned of questionable activity on March 15, 2013 and began an investigation on March 19. Owner Scott Schnuck said the company has determined the scope of the frauds, which date between December 2012 and March 2013.

Card numbers and expiration dates were the only information leaked; no names, addresses, or other identifying information were taken.

Schnucks spokesperson Lori Willis said a hacker introduced a malicious code into the system that stole the card numbers and expiration dates. Willis said a number of credit card companies notified Schnucks of the potential leak on March 15, at which time the company worked to investigate the cause and scope of the fraud.

Schnuck said he and his company are working with banks to determine which cards were affected, and said if you used a credit or debit card at a Schnucks over the three-month period, you should monitor your credit card activity for suspicious items.

KOMU tried to talk to Columbia management and customers, but the local store would not allow our reporter on the property.

For the full list of stores impacted by this fraud, click here.