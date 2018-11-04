Schnucks Executives Land Safely

The grocery company confirms president and COO of Schnuck Markets Inc., Scott Schnuck, and six staff members were on board. The jet developed a landing gear problem but landed safely. Authorities say the jet took off about 8:00 a.m. from Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and was flying to Moline, Ill. The plane flew for more than two hours to burn fuel before the emergency landing at 10:20 a.m. A business unit of Bombardier Inc. of Montreal, Canada, Dallas-based FlexJet, owns the plane.