Schnucks issues an allergy alert on bakery products

COLUMBIA - Schnucks Bakery is issuing an allergy alert on three of its products because they may contain walnuts that are not listed on the ingredient labels.

The three products, Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake, Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice and Sliced Pudding Cake Tray, were sold in all 100 Schnucks retail stores throughout Missouri and the Midwest.

There are no reports of illness associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

Customers who purchased the products in question can return them for a full refund.