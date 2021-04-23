COLUMBIA- Schnucks has issued a recall for some of its baked goods, due to concerns that bits of plastic may be embedded in the food, the grocer announced Friday.
Schnucks' container manufacturer, Genpak, notified the grocer that loose plastic may be included in the packaging of some goods.
Customers at all Schnucks locations should check these products if purchased on or before April 16, 2021:
- Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count
- Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count
- Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count
- Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department)
Customers at all Schnucks locations should check these products if bought in plastic packaging on or before April 23, 2021:
- Cornbread Slice
- Corn Bread
- Butterflake Roll, 6 count
Customers at all Missouri Schnucks locations should check these products if bought in plastic packaging on or before April 23, 2021
- Gooey Butter Cake
- Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake
- Gooey Butter Cake Slice
- Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake
- Cherry Coffee Cake
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice
- Apple Coffee Cake
- Old Fashioned Crumb Cake
- Old Fashioned Cheesecake
Customers at EatWell in Columbia should check these products if bought in plastic packaging on or prior to April 23, 2021
- Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake
- Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
- Butterflake Roll, 12 count
Customers can return recalled products to their nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.