Schnucks' new natural food store to have grand opening on June 24

COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Tuesday its new natural food store, EatWell, will have a grand opening on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 a.m.

EatWell, formerly Lucky's store, will focus on consumers prioritizing health and wellness, natural foods and the occasional splurge. The natural food store will be at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned to commemorate the new store opening.

The store will feature grass fed beef, sustainable seafood and fresh roasted deli meats. Additionally, customers can enjoy a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages prepared by an on-site barista.

"I'm excited for our customers to discover all that we have in store for them at EatWell," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. "EatWell will also have unique features such as full-service sushi and ramen bars open for lunch and dinner."

EatWell will employ 80 employees, many of whom formerly worked at Lucky's store. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. is reserved shopping for senior customers and those with a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Shoppers will be reminded of social distancing guidelines and recommended mask coverings at EatWell. The Schnucks at 1400 Forum Boulevard will continue to offer traditional supermarket offerings and other Schnucks signature items.