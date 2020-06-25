Schnucks opens new EatWell grocery store in Columbia

1 day 3 hours 11 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
By: Kevin Broshek, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — EatWell, a new natural food store owned and operated by Schnucks opened in downtown Columbia on Wednesday.

The store, located in the old Lucky’s Market building at 111 S. Providence Road, will target a more health and wellness-minded consumer, similar to the typical Lucky’s customer.

“We’re going to continue to go after the Lucky’s customers that shopped here, and also a little bit beyond that, too” said Chuck Murphy, manager at the new EatWell store. “We’ve rebranded a lot of our items to meet that clean label requirement that the Lucky’s customer came to accept. But we also have a lot of our in-house items that we make here fresh every day.”

The store will offer a wide variety of gluten-free, vegan, and specialty items like freshly-made juices and in-house made sausages.

Additionally, EatWell is partnering with local businesses to feature different items in the store, such as Shakespeare’s pizza, and a coffee bar with Lakota Coffee and beer on tap from Logboat Brewery.

“The thing we’re most proud of is our relationships we’re building in the community with all our locally sourced items,” Murphy said.

Murphy also mentioned what new EatWell customers can expect upon their first trip to the store.

“They’re gonna notice right off the bat that we’ve spent a lot of time cleaning, something our organization puts a lot of time into. They’re also going to notice that we’re producing juices in-house that a traditional Schnucks customer would not see” 

The store is offering delivery services through Schnucks’ delivery service “SchnucksDelivers”, as well as Instacart, following the trend of the supermarket industry that is heavily investing in pick-up and delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers that are at higher risk for COVID-19 that still wish to shop in store can shop during the first shopping hour each Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., which will be reserved for seniors and those more susceptible to the virus.

More News

Grid
List

Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be... More >>
55 minutes ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:58:30 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Missouri Hospital Association says it will stop issuing a daily report about the status of... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:51:01 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
LIBERTY (AP) — Missouri city officials are grappling with how to respond to increasing coronavirus cases when many residents are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:46:59 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care reopened its Quick Care location at Hy-Vee on West Broadway for the first time... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:29:13 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s transit system received a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday. Go COMO... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:12:40 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
OSAGE BEACH — Residents living near Backwater Jack's, a bar and grill in Osage Beach, aren't happy with expansion plans... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Thursday issued another license to the state’s only abortion clinic following a... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
COLUMBIA — City manager John Glascock announced Thursday that he plans to propose that the City of Columbia cuts 78.5... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
JEFFERSON CITY — Department of Elementary and Secondary Education director Margie Vandeven laid out some of the biggest challenges for... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Department... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU, UM system announce leadership changes
MU, UM system announce leadership changes
COLUMBIA — MU and UM system leadership announced in an email Thursday several changes to University leadership. The changes... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:32:05 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COLUMBIA - The city's annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will look different this year. "Usually... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:00:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report evaluating diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at MU observed progress in recent years but... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia bar owner voices concerns with transparency in businesses
Columbia bar owner voices concerns with transparency in businesses
COLUMBIA - Shotbar owner Ben Monsees temporarily shut down his business June 17, due to an employee testing positive for... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:32:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 81°
10pm 79°
11pm 78°
12am 77°