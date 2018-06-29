Schnucks rebounds from turkey shortage

COLUMBIA - Schnucks grocery store said it has recovered from its turkey shortage this fall.

The avian flu created short supply. Stores posted signs in their delis that read, "Due to a turkey shortage, our current supply of deli turkey is limited. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

A rebound in the entire market made the meat more available, said Paul Simon, Senior Communications Specialist at Schnuck Market, Inc.

Simon also said Schnucks' suppliers did an excellent job of sourcing meat wherever they could find it.

The grocery store chain said it solved the shortage by working closely with suppliers.

Stores still have a large selection of frozen and fresh turkeys for the upcoming holiday, Simon said.

While the company has recovered, he said, it is still advising customers to buy their fresh and frozen turkeys early, just as it does every Thanksgiving season.