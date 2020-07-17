Schnucks, Target to require masks for all customers

By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter and Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA — After Walmart announced a national mask mandate Wednesday, several other retailers have followed suit. 

Target, CVS,  Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohls and Kroger — parent company to Gerbes— have all announced nationwide mask mandates for customers, according to the Associated Press

Missouri-based Schnucks grocery stores will also be requiring masks, according to an announcement from the company on Thursday. Schnucks will enforce mask requirements starting Monday. 

Customers of these big chains have mixed responses to the news, with some endorsing the effort and others disapproving of it.

Steven Clark, a Walmart customer said he sees no problem with the mask requirements.

“Well I have no problem wearing a mask, I wear one at work and it keeps people safe, that's all the better,” said Clark.

However, other customers such as Steve Wallace said he sees wearing masks as a disruption. 

“I don’t like it, I think it's totally, completely inconvenient,” said Wallace. “It's one thing for the employees to but to ask the customers to wear it, I don’t think it's necessary.”

 Sherry Hurst, another customer, thinks wearing masks is a sign of respect.

“My mask protects you, yours protects me,” said Hurst. “I respect you enough to wear mine, so can you wear yours?”

The different chains say they will be following the government’s and the CDC’s guidelines on how to stop the spread of the virus.

Masks will be provided for customers entering Walmart and Schnucks who don’t already have them.

 

 

           

