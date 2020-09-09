Schnucks to open third store in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Tuesday the company will open another store near Clark Lane and St. Charles Road in Columbia. The projected opening date is spring 2021.

This will be the third store opened by Schnucks in Columbia, after their recent opening of EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, in June.

Construction will likely begin in fall 2020.

It is estimated that the new store will have around 80 new positions, with the hiring process beginning six weeks ahead of when the store opens. More details on the hiring process will be shared once the company finalizes the store's opening date.

The store aims to specialize in fresh departments such as meat, produce, bakery and seafood.

Other existing Schnucks stores in Columbia are located at 1400 Forum Blvd and their EatWell store is at 111 South Providence Road.