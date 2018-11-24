Scholarship for Gay Students with Money Trouble

KANSAS CITY - Gay students who are in financial trouble have some help at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The university offers what it calls Pride Scholarships to students who are struggling to pay their bills, often because they have been rejected by their families.

Three students received the scholarships this year. The amounts vary depending on the student's situation.

Straight students who have financial problems because of their support for gay people also are eligible for the scholarships.

One of this year's recipients, 21-year-old Caleb-Michael Files, is making it alone, without support from his parents or guardians. He lost his job last year and thought about not returning to school this year, until he won $2,000 for each semester.