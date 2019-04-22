School archery program hits the bullseye on attendance and test scores

2 years 4 days 10 hours ago Monday, April 17 2017 Apr 17, 2017 Monday, April 17, 2017 4:51:00 PM CDT April 17, 2017 in News
By: Zara McDowell, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) is celebrating 10 years of archery, increasing test scores and raising attendance rates into Missouri schools. MoNASP began in 2007 and is modeled after the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), which began in Kentucky in 2002.

The program is designed to teach 4th-12th grade students international-style archery. Eric Edwards, the Education Outreach Coordinator for the state of Missouri, said archery has a way of incorporating every student.

"A lot of the kids that get into this program and start competing, they're part of a team for the first time probably in their lives. They may not be on the basketball or volleyball teams, but they're part of the archery team," said Edwards.

Angie Roberds, the health educator at Gentry Middle School said she has seen a "tremendous" impact on her students.

"For a student to be eligible to actually participate in after school activities they have to attend school during school hours, and I have noticed that some kids who might have been spotty with their attendance record, they are there every single day that there is an archery practice," Roberds said.

The NASP evaluated students’ likeliness and attitude to attend school before and after participating in archery. According to the NASP Evaluation, there is a positive impact on students’ willingness to attend school, get good grades and stay out of trouble.

"These kids really enjoy this sport, and it just takes some individual with the love and passion of archery to grab this and go," said Roberds.

In Columbia, students have the option to participate in a 2-week curriculum option or a tournament competitive option. Gentry Middle School and Battle High School are the only schools in Columbia that offer the tournament option. "We're up to 621 schools now in the state of Missouri that participate in NASP, as part of their in-school curriculum." said Edwards. "It's about 185,000 students in the state of Missouri this year that will take archery as a part of their in-school curriculum."

Mid-Missouri currently has more than 75 schools that participate in MoNASP.

"I was one of those kids that probably was not the best student, but I went to school because of the extracurricular activities honestly and I  know how important these types of things can be to kids, to keep them motivated to stay in school and to do well in school," said Edwards.

MoNASP also offers a refund program as an incentive to schools willing to incorporate archery. The state will provide a $1500 rebate to schools for equipment. However, instructors must complete basic archery training. If schools continue MoNASP for five years, they may also be eligible for $500 grants designed for equipment maintenance.

Edwards said he's seeing archery take off outside of primary schools. At the last state tournament, "We had Bethel University out of the state of Tennessee that was there, and they had three kids sign letter of intent to go shoot on their archery team. They received $20,000 scholarships to go shoot archery," Edwards said

Missouri gives away three scholarships to its top male and female archers.

For more information on how to bring archery to your school visit The Missouri Department of Conversation.

The Missouri Department of Conservation in Columbia is home to MoNASP's headquarters.

More News

Grid
List

New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths
CLAYTON (AP) — A law enforcement veteran of three decades will take over as interim director of the department that... More >>
20 minutes ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 3:07:29 PM CDT April 22, 2019 in News

Suspect in Audrain County death pleads guilty to manslaughter
Suspect in Audrain County death pleads guilty to manslaughter
COLUMBIA - A man accused in the 2017 death of Leon Wilder in Audrain County pleaded guilty Monday ahead of... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 12:01:37 PM CDT April 22, 2019 in News

Naturalization ceremony to welcome 87 new U.S. citizens
Naturalization ceremony to welcome 87 new U.S. citizens
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends and family will gather Monday to see 87 people become American citizens. The United States... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 4:10:00 AM CDT April 22, 2019 in News

One person arrested after shots fired in north Columbia
One person arrested after shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of shots fired on Boyd Lane late Sunday night. The Columbia Police... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 12:08:00 AM CDT April 22, 2019 in News

Man with stab wound found after car crash in Moberly
Man with stab wound found after car crash in Moberly
MOBERLY - Officers arrested a Moberly man for allegedly stabbing someone Sunday. Moberly police said officers found a man... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 8:05:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Crash slows U.S. 63 northbound for almost an hour
Crash slows U.S. 63 northbound for almost an hour
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said the right lane of U.S. 63 northbound n ear t he Broadway exit was shut... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 5:17:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Sri Lanka blasts: More than 200 dead in bombings across country
Sri Lanka blasts: More than 200 dead in bombings across country
(CNN) -- At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of bomb blasts that hit... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 1:18:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun
Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun
KANSAS CITY — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:39:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Missouri officials eye new land to expand conservation area
Missouri officials eye new land to expand conservation area
WINONA — Visitors to a conservation area in southern Missouri could soon have more acreage to explore along the Jacks... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Kansas City sculptor help place Harry Truman in US Capitol
Kansas City sculptor help place Harry Truman in US Capitol
KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City artist has been selected to create statue of former President Harry Truman for display... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:13:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Volunteers to pick up litter instead of Easter eggs
Volunteers to pick up litter instead of Easter eggs
COLUMBIA - Columbia will host a litter pickup from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Flat Branch Park. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 8:28:00 AM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Comic convention draws fans, collectors
Comic convention draws fans, collectors
COLUMBIA - A comic convention brought comic fans and beer enthusiasts together for an afternoon of fun Saturday. STL... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:54:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:32:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
ELDON - A memorial service was held Saturday evening to honor the life of a Miller County Sheriff's deputy who... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:15:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she attempted to enter the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson City and Columbia area showed off their businesses during the Jefferson City Children's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 5:17:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks and Indian Hills... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 78°
5pm 78°
6pm 76°
7pm 75°