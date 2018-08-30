School Board Postpones Retreat Over Audit, Probe

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northwest Missouri school board has postponed a retreat pending results of a state audit and federal investigation into stipends awarded by the district superintendent to top officials without board approval.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the St. Joseph Board of Education's retreat was scheduled for Friday, but representatives of the Missouri School Boards Association advised pushing it back.

Federal investigators began looking into the district's finances after a school board member questioned $250,000 in stipends paid to administrators, principals and assistant principals at the start of the school year.

Superintendent Fred Czerwonka says administrative salaries and morale were low when he took over last summer, and the stipends were a temporary way to address those issues.