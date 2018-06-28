School Board Removes Interim Tag For St. Louis Superintendent

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Board of Education has removed the "interim" title of superintendent Diana Bourisaw in a 4-to-2 vote. The action came last night during a closed-door session. Board member Ron Jackson left the meeting in protest. Terms of Bourisaw's $200,000 annual contract remain unchanged. Bourisaw was named interim superintendent in July after the resignation of Creg Williams, who was forced out after just 16 months on the job after opposing the board's firing of Vashon High School basketball coach Floyd Irons. Bourisaw is the sixth St. Louis superintendent since 2003.