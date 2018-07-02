School Board Votes to Change Bullying Policy

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District is changing its bullying policy after the Columbia School Board voted for the change Monday night.

The new policy will require students to take 450 minutes of bullying and hazing instruction. The change comes five years after students asked the board to require teachers to teach about bullying in the class room. Students will have to under go the bullying lessons each year they are in intermediate school. The policy differs from the current one, which only require schools to tell students that bullying is prohibited.

The new policy will take effect in 2013, when the middle and junior high schools will be combined to form intermediate schools.

The Board also approved a five year technology plan with aims of getting technology more intergrated in the classroom.