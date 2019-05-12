School bus carrying soccer team in head-on crash; drivers and students injured

OSAGE COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car struck a school bus head-on Friday evening near Westphalia.

The drivers had to be extricated from the mangled vehicles and were airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 63 near County Road 511.

Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham said the bus was transporting the Belle High School girls soccer team. At least three students and the coach were taken to the hospital.

He said he could not confirm the extent of any of the injuries.

Bonham said parents went to the scene to pick up the students who weren't transported.

He said the community is "hoping for the best and asking for prayers."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation. Bonham said he has asked troopers to reconstruct the crash so investigators can understand "exactly what happened."