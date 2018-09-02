School Bus Carrying Special-Needs Kids Rolls Over

INDIANAPOLIS - State police say a dozen people -- including five children -- are injured after a school bus carrying special needs children rolled over on a highway near Indianapolis.



Indiana State Police spokesman Rich Myers said a semi was changing lanes on Interstate 65 near Zionsville about 2 p.m. Thursday when it cut in front of the bus. The bus driver tried to avoid a collision and lost control, and the bus went into the median and rolled over.



Myers said five children and seven adults were hurt, but none of the injuries are life-threatening. Several were hospitalized, and their conditions weren't immediately known.



Myers says the truck that caused the crash did not stop. He says the truck was described as either a white box truck or a white semitrailer.