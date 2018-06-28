School bus caught in Kansas City gunfight; no children hurt

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a school bus with students aboard was damaged and two adults in other vehicles were hurt in a Kansas City gun battle.

Police spokesman Lionel Colón says none of the five children on the bus were injured when gunfire erupted shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. A window on the bus was shot out before the driver could get it to a safe location. Kansas City Public School spokesman Ray Weikal says the bus was transporting students from an elementary school.

Gunfire also struck two other vehicles, injuring a man and a woman. Police say the woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.

Police didn't immediately make any arrests. Colón says it's unclear if the man and woman were bystanders.

