School bus collides with dump truck, but no serious injuries

NEW MELLE (AP) — Both drivers and the lone student on a school bus escaped serious injury Tuesday when the bus and a dump truck collided on a rural road in St. Charles County, west of St. Louis.

The accident happened on Route DD. A bus for middle school students in the Francis Howell School District had just begun its route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the bus driver was coming off a side road and pulled into the path of the dump truck, which sideswiped the bus.

The dump truck overturned into a ditch, spilling rock on the roadway.

Both drivers and the student were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Authorities have not said if the bus driver will be cited.