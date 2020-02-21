School bus crash in Columbia leaves one injured

COLUMBIA - A head-on collision between a school bus and a SUV blocked both sides of North Route Z.

A helicopter airlifted the driver of the SUV for treatment, according to an email from Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz.

The SUV was driving northbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with the bus.

Six children complained of minor injuries, but none were transported to the hospital.

The school bus was carrying 35 kids when the accident happened at about 3 p.m.

All of the children were released to their parents.

The crash happened just south of East Judy School Rd.