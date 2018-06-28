School Bus Crash Leads to Charges

ST. LOUIS- A St. Louis man whose car collided Monday with a school bus faces several charges, after police say he tried to run away and was found in possession of drugs and a gun. Warrants were issued yesterday against 25-year-old Robert Taylor. He is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities say Taylor's car struck a bus carrying grade school children to the Parkway School District as part of the region's voluntary desegregation program. Eleven children were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but no one was seriously hurt.