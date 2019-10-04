School Bus Flips; No Children Seriously Hurt

DITTMER, MO (AP) - Twenty-four students from the Northwest R-I School District in Jefferson County are hospitalized for evaluation after their school bus overturned. No children are believed to be seriously hurt. They were taken to St. Anthony's Medical Center in St. Louis County as a precaution. The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash are also hospitalized. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the car driver may have serious injuries. Hospital officials aren't commenting. The accident happened about 8:00 am at Missouri Route 30 and Dittmer Ridge Road. The highway patrol says the car crossed the center line and struck the bus. The bus driver tried to swerve out of the way and the bus rolled onto its left side and down an embankment.