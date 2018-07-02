School Bus Overturned

School bus overturns; no one hurt

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A school bus accident in eastern Missouri causes a brief scare, but no injuries.

The accident happened about 7 o'clock this morning near Wentzville when the bus overturned. No children were on the bus and the driver was able to climb out of the vehicle unharmed.

No word yet on what caused the bus to overturn.

